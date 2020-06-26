WHAT, HOW, WHY? #1: Who decides what is worth protecting?

In a new weekly series, protection adviser Karla Edwards answers three key questions - what, how and why?

WHAT?

As advisers, it is our job to make sure that the client understands the range of products available, but it is not our job to prioritise them. Life insurance, mortgage protection, critical Illness and so on are all important benefits that can protect a family. But who decides in what order?

HOW?

By giving every client a full explanation of what the cover provides not just the financial support but the benefits, we are then offering customers the opportunity to decide for themselves what they believe to be important.

WHY?

We are then passing the baton of responsibility to the client, if they aware of what is available and decide what they believe to be important, then they had the opportunity to make an informed decision.

So many people in the UK are financially unprotected because the awareness for insurance is so poor. We are not here to sell them a product we should be ensuring that families have the right information to make decisions that suit themselves and their budgets.

Karla Edwards is protection adviser & brand Leader for Bespoke Financial Planning