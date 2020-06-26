How to talk about income protection - an interactive guide

We have teamed up with Legal & General to produce an interactive digital guide

Inside you will find sales tips, expert opinion and plenty of visual takeaways you can incorporate into your conversations with clients.

Read the interactive guide

COVER editor Adam Saville, said: "It's been fantastic to work alongside Legal & General to produce this interactive guide for advisers wanting to have more meaningful conversations about income protection (IP) with clients.

"Both the insurer and us at COVER share the same view: that IP is one of the most valuable forms of protection and that intermediaries should not shy away from offering cover for a client's most crucial asset - their ability to earn a living."

The eight-feature online digital experience also contains a series of in-depth case studies involving customer rehabilitation following a period of illness-related absence, while COVER shares its takeaways from an L&G sales masterclass it attended.

Jeff Woods, campaigns and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group said: "This is a great initiative from L&G and COVER. Every adviser should be recommending that a customer protects their income in life, and death if they have a family, and it should be the first and most important advice they ever give.

"Be relentless. Make customers aware of the risks and the options available to mitigate those risks for themselves and their families. This new informative and interactive guide can assist advisers with those conversations. It contains top tips from the experts, help with overcoming objections and understanding state benefits, along with great sales skills ideas.

"It's a valuable resource that can be combined with a risk report to give advisers everything they need to have a protection conversation with every customer."