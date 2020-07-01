Sesame Bankhall

FCA fines Sesame £1.6m for 'pay-to-play' arrangements
FCA fines Sesame £1.6m for 'pay-to-play' arrangements

Sesame, the UK's largest network of financial advisers, has been fined £1.6m by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for setting up a pay-to-play scheme that "undermined the ban on commission payments brought in by the Retail Distribution Review (RDR)"....

Interview - John Cupis
Interview - John Cupis

Mortgage advisers are more efficient at selling protection than IFAs, John Cupis tells Paul Robertson, while IFAs have decisions to make