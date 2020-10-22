Expanded Sesame Bankhall protection panel goes live

British Friendly, Canada Life, Guardian, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter and Unum have all been added

In September, we announced that six providers were to be added to Sesame Bankhall's protection panel and this has come into effect today.

British Friendly, Canada Life, Guardian, Shepherds Friendly, The Exeter and Unum have all been added to a panel will services more than 8,000 advisers in the mortgage and protection space.

They join existing partners Aegon, AIG, Aviva, L&G, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich. The panel of 16 providers offers advisers additional support including adviser toolkits and calculators, along with videos and webinars to help advisers increase their protection knowledge and skills.

The protection proposition offers advisers and their customers access to a wide range of solutions, including: term assurance, critical illness cover, income protection, family income benefit, private medical insurance, whole of life, relevant life, business protection and group risk.

Richard Howells, Managing Director, Sesame Network said: "Financial advisers have an incredibly important role looking after the health and financial wellbeing of customers and their families. However, putting protection front and centre in these conversations requires the right level of knowledge and skills, backed by a comprehensive range of products to choose from. Our new expanded panel gives advisers more solutions and greater choice. This is particularly important right now given the increased consumer interest in protection cover brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, along with the regular criteria changes being made by product providers.

"Expanding our protection offering is valuable for customers, and it can help advisory firms to build value in their businesses too. Our team at Sesame has been working closely with members to broaden their range of services and have deeper customer conversations. The results in terms of our members' increased business mix and growth has been very impressive. Our new protection panel will help to enhance this further."

Guardian adviser campaign

The Sesame Network go-live coincides with Guardian's newly launched adviser engagement campaign, housed on stand-alone website - www.whateveryadviserneedstoknow.com. It presents a series of human stories which advisers can use to assist their protection conversations with clients.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director, Guardian, said: "Advisers have told us that since the start of the Covid-19 crisis they've seen an increased willingness by their clients to talk about protection. Our new campaign is designed to support those conversations. Using human stories to bring to life some of the real situations people could find themselves in, helps advisers have the right conversations with clients about risk appetite and what they value, to ultimately lead to better-informed protection choices."

The new adviser engagement campaign, developed in conjunction with Guardian's marketing partner, Space, consists of a microsite and digital materials for advisers, including webinars and podcasts. Starting this month, it will run online, in various publications and with Guardian's main strategic partners through Q4.