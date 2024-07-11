COVER Protection and Health Summit 2024: Registration open

The event will take place at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, on 7 November 2024. The conference will begin at 08:00 and end at 16:45, to be followed by the COVER Excellence Awards.

The summit aims to bring together the value chain for a day of collaboration and education, with thought leadership from the leading lights of the protection and health industry.

Topics being discussed range from regulatory compliance and product updates to customer case studies and vulnerable clients. A selection of the key sessions include:

Unpacking loaded premiums: ethics, transparency and consumer impact

Why is Income Protection the success story of 2023?

How to introduce the protection conversation

Consumer Duty: are providers rising to the challenge?

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "The COVER Protection and Health Summit 2024 looks set to be the culmination of the industry's efforts in 2024, it will serve as a great stake in the ground for providers and advisers alike.

"We're looking to have honest conversations surrounding critical themes, including: Consumer Duty, loaded premiums and more. This transparency in thought will be how we create learning opportunities for those in attendance.

"As a side note, it will be my first COVER Protection and Health Summit, so I am personally looking forward to meeting new faces and learning from everyone in attendance."

The COVER Protection and Health Summit 2024 is open for registration, secure your place today.