conferences
Amii summit speakers selected
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has unveiled the speakers for its Health & Wellbeing Summit to be held 16 November at the Royal College of Physicians.
Pink to host conferences for ARs
Pink Network has launched a series of business conferences for its appointed representatives (ARs).
What shall we ask? - Prot Review Conference
The Protection Review is asking advisers to highlight issues they would like raised at this years' conference.
AMII Autumn Conference - programme revealed
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) has announced the programme for its Autumn Conference on 16 November and said it will also open to non-AMII members.
Protect expands its reach with protection industry speakers
Protect has confirmed representatives from the Protection Review, Income Protection Task Force and Defaqto will be speaking at its May meeting.
AMII exhibition & conference heads south
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) has announced its annual conference will take place on 30 June at Heathrow.
Medicals Direct launches international operation
To mark the launch of Medicals Direct International (MDI) the company has signed as a main sponsor of a major international conference for insurance underwriters.
AMII releases more free tickets for conference
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) is doubling the number of complimentary places available at its conference.
AMII announce key note speakers for 2010 conference
The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries has confirmed Natalie-Jane Macdonald, managing director of BUPA and Professor Karol Sikora, Medical Director of CancerPartnersUK will be key note speakers at its annual conference on 1 July.
AMII 2010 conference dates announced
The 2010 Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) exhibition and conference will be held on Thursday, 1 July at Barcelo Hinckley Island Hotel just outside Coventry.