conferences

Amii summit speakers selected
Amii summit speakers selected

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) has unveiled the speakers for its Health & Wellbeing Summit to be held 16 November at the Royal College of Physicians.

  • PMI
AMII Autumn Conference - programme revealed
AMII Autumn Conference - programme revealed

The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) has announced the programme for its Autumn Conference on 16 November and said it will also open to non-AMII members.

  • PMI
AMII announce key note speakers for 2010 conference
AMII announce key note speakers for 2010 conference

The Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries has confirmed Natalie-Jane Macdonald, managing director of BUPA and Professor Karol Sikora, Medical Director of CancerPartnersUK will be key note speakers at its annual conference on 1 July.

  • PMI
AMII 2010 conference dates announced
AMII 2010 conference dates announced

The 2010 Association of Medical Insurance Intermediaries (AMII) exhibition and conference will be held on Thursday, 1 July at Barcelo Hinckley Island Hotel just outside Coventry.

  • PMI