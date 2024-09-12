Industry reacts: NHS report

For a more in-depth look at the areas highlighted by the report, click here for our first look at the findings. The report itself showed that the NHS is in dire straits, with a 10-year plan needed to solve its current crisis. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "The deeply entrenched issues facing the NHS means that the 7.62 million backlog and deteriorating service quality are more than just administrative problems - they are a crisis that is impacting the lives of millions." A struggling health service will hardly come as a surprise, the NHS has made headlin...