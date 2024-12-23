Signing off 2024

From the team at COVER, I'd like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The COVER editorial team will return on 2 January 2025.

It's been a monumental year in protection and health, with market consolidation and shifting product dynamics continuing to dominate much of the sector's discourse.

For more information on the key trends from 2024, watch the final COVER Review of 2024 with me and protection industry expert, Phil Jeynes.

If you are looking for some light reading over the holidays, read our 2024 year in review pieces below:

2024 year in review: Advisers look back on quality

2024 in review: Provider reflections on a year of 'recovery'

Looking ahead to 2025, the FCA Market Study, set to take place in H1 next year, will be a defining moment for the industry. Refocusing on customer outcomes may be the key trigger for many industry players, but uncertainty around commissions and measurability of outcomes remain sore points for advisers.

The COVER team will be back in 2025, editorially we will be looking for more stories focusing on improving outcomes for vulnerable customers.

On the events side, we have a full suite of events, with our COVER Summit North; Women in Protection and Health Awards; Customer Care Awards; COVER Protection and Health Summit; and Excellence Awards all returning in the new year.

We also have a rebranded event coming to the industry, taking the best parts of our COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum, the COVER Customer Care Summit will look at improving outcomes from both the insurer and adviser perspective.

Keep an eye out for more details of all of our upcoming events in the new year.

That's it from the team this year, I must say it has been a pleasure getting to know so many of you in the industry – here's to a fantastic 2025.