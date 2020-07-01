whole of life
Protection business up almost 6% on last year - Gen Re
Half year report findings released
VitalityLife launches new comparison tool for advisers
Plus offers for whole of life and serious illness cover for children
Aviva launches Whole of Life Insurance+ policy
The cover will be offered by wealth management advisers in conjunction with advice about trusts and IHT
Dying to talk about it
Zurich's Peter Hamilton discusses how insurers and advisers can broach difficult conversations around ageing.
Royal London partners with Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank
Royal London has been appointed by Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks as its partner for Over 50s life cover.
British Heart Foundation speaking as charity partner at tomorrow's COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017
The COVER Protection and Health Summit 2017 takes place on Wednesday 4th October - sign up now to avoid missing out.
John Cleese cast as the 'Grim Reaper' in Avalon advert
John Cleese has been cast as the 'Grim Reaper' in the latest television advert by Avalon Funeral Plans.
Funeral plan due diligence: The key questions to ask any provider
Golden Charter discusses the key questions advisers should ask before recommending funeral plans.
AIG Life introduces life cover for UK non-doms / non-residents
AIG Life has bought to market a term assurance and whole of life proposition for non-UK domiciled individuals impacted by the new IHT on Enveloped Dwellings (IHTED) legislation.
AIG signs up to Protection Distributors Group's 'Funeral Payment Pledge'
AIG Life has become the first insurer to meet the Protection Distributors Group's 'Funeral Payment Pledge'.
SunLife sale to Phoenix completes
SunLife, the over-50s insurer, has completed its sale from AXA to become part of the Phoenix Group.
Protection Distributors Group calls for 'Funeral Payment Pledge' from insurers
The Protection Distributors Group is calling for insurers to do more to help bereaved families who face delays receiving the proceeds of a life policy after their claim has been agreed.
iPipeline's protection quote tool integrates with LifeQuote
iPipeline's quote and apply portal, SolutionBuilder® can now seamlessly link to LifeQuote's outsourced protection case management service.
One in six Brits have taken time off to care for elderly relatives
Almost one in six British workers (16%) have had to take time off work, or work irregular hours, to care for an elderly relative, new research has revealed.
Disease of The Month: Peripheral vascular disease (PVD)
Peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) are circulation disorders that affect blood vessels outside of the heart and brain writes Fergus Bescoby.
Equivalent of £10m paid out every day in protection claims -ABI
A record £3.6bn was paid last year in individual protection insurance claims, the equivalent of £10m a day, according to research from the Association of British Insurers (ABI)
We need to talk about ageing societies
AIG Life's CEO Adam Winslow says the protection industry needs to look more closely at ageing customers.
'Outdated' bereavement benefits require major reform - MPs
A committee of MPs has recommended that benefits for bereaved people are in need of "serious reform" to reverse the rising trend of funeral poverty.
Old Mutual to split up four main businesses
News comes amid strong 2015 results
VitalityLife introduces WOL to bridge 'term assurance gap'
VitalityLife has launched two whole of life (WOL) plans with upfront premium discounts of up to 67% and made changes to term cover as the insurer described WOL as an "undervalued product."
FCA consults on how financial firms can better support ageing population
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a discussion paper to learn how financial services firm can better engage with an increasingly ageing population.
Public sector workers less likely to have life cover
Public sector workers are under-protected compared to their private sector peers as research has revealed that just two in five (42%) breadwinners employed in health and education have a life insurance policy.
Early deaths more likely for those with mental health conditions
People with a serious mental health condition are more likely to die before the age of 75 from a range of treatable physical illnesses, a report has found.
AIG Life releases care cover with whole of life insurance
AIG Life has launched a whole of life insurance policy designed to protect the assets of customers should they no longer be able to live independently or if they want to leave an inheritance.