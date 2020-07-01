Welfare reform

Risk clinic: Welfare reform and IP
The government is cutting welfare budgets with a change in focus on disability benefits. As a result many people currently unemployed through sickness or disability could find themselves in a tough situation. How would I position my business to take this...

Welfare Reform Act set to reinforce protection benefits
The imminent Welfare Reform Act should serve as a wake-up call to the public. It will be launched on 1 April and will bring major changes to payments for thousands of people and further reinforce that reliance on the State is a fool's paradise.

Vote due on 1% benefits cap
Members of parliament are due to vote on Tuesday on controversial government plans to place a 1% cap on annual rises in some benefits and tax credits for three years.

Blog: The IP world is our oyster
The challenge for income protection continues. The current focus for most providers is currently on the legislative issues of Solvency II, RDR and gender neutral pricing. These issues are large and distracting from product development.