Protection Review 2015: 'Now is the time for the insurance industry'
The protection industry must be ready for the demands made on it because of welfare changes Gary Shaughnessy, CEO UK Life at Zurich has warned.
DWP must learn 'hard lessons' on welfare reform - NAO
The Department for Work & Pensions (DWP) must use lessons from its recent welfare reforms to improve how it handles change, the National Audit Office (NAO) has said in a report.
Welfare and NHS changes in Queen's Speech
The Queen's Speech setting out the Conservative government's plans for its first year of government has included changes to welfare and NHS reform.
Webb 'sceptical' on IP role in state welfare system
Steve Webb remains "open minded but sceptical" about private income protection insurers becoming involved in the state welfare system.
L&G backs ABI's call for compulsory protection
Legal & General (L&G) has responded to the call from the ABI for protection to have a greater role in reducing the state's welfare burden.
Compulsory unemployment insurance proposed
A proposal for a compulsory unemployment insurance scheme, run by the private sector, has been put forward by a think-tank.
Call for health insurance reforms post-Scottish No Vote
Changes to health and welfare insurance in Scotland have been recommended by a think-tank following Scotland's No Vote in yesterday's referendum.
Disability Benefit Consortium opens Big Benefits Survey 2014
The Disability Benefit Consortium has launched its 2014 Big Benefits Survey and is looking for input.
Disability benefit delays 'unacceptable' - MPs
The length of time sick or disabled people are having to wait to find out if they are eligible for benefits is unacceptable, a Work and Pensions Committee report has concluded.
Friends Life raises £140,000 for Macmillan
Friends Life has raised £140,000 for the Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre which will go towards initiatives including a welfare benefits advice service.
Universal Credit: DWP has not achieved 'value for money'
The National Audit Office (NAO) has concluded the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has not achieved value for money in implementing Universal Credit and has suffered a series of setbacks as a result.
Risk clinic: Welfare reform and IP
The government is cutting welfare budgets with a change in focus on disability benefits. As a result many people currently unemployed through sickness or disability could find themselves in a tough situation. How would I position my business to take this...
Providers warn of "woefully" unprotected masses despite SSP rise
Providers have welcomed the government's statutory sick pay increase, but warned against "woefully" high rates of unprotected families as welfare cuts continued.
Welfare Reform Act set to reinforce protection benefits
The imminent Welfare Reform Act should serve as a wake-up call to the public. It will be launched on 1 April and will bring major changes to payments for thousands of people and further reinforce that reliance on the State is a fool's paradise.
Widespread apathy about protection is huge risk to UK, Zurich warns
PPI controversy, opaque financial services and lack of trust in the industry are key barriers to widespread apathy about insurance protection, pensions and savings, Zurich has warned.
Vote due on 1% benefits cap
Members of parliament are due to vote on Tuesday on controversial government plans to place a 1% cap on annual rises in some benefits and tax credits for three years.
Widespread confusion about sickness benefit entitlement
The majority of UK adults have no awareness of limited state support should they be unable to work through illness or disability, according to Zurich research.
Chancellor's welfare spending cuts are "pain without purpose"
Welfare spending will be cut in a further £6.6bn savings package, the chancellor of the exchequer announced in the Autumn Statement today.
"Dramatically wrong" benefits system needs action - welfare reform minister
The bill for benefit fraud bill has dropped but more action is still needed, the minister for welfare reform said today.
Blog: The IP world is our oyster
The challenge for income protection continues. The current focus for most providers is currently on the legislative issues of Solvency II, RDR and gender neutral pricing. These issues are large and distracting from product development.
NHS chief executive confirms last major reform before April
NHS chief executive David Nicholson has written to NHS leaders to outline the next major step in the health and care system transition.
DWP names 15 local authorities to pilot Universal credit
The Department for Work and Pensions and the Local Government Association have named fifteen local authorities in England recommended as potential pilot sites for Universal Credit.
Car-parking, cleanliness and communication concerns for NHS users
Two thirds of over-50s NHS users have concerns about hospital service, a Saga Health Insurance study has reported.
Cameron's 17 welfare reform ideas...condensed
