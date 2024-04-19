Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end 'sick note culture'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has set out plans to change the “sick note culture” as part of a reform to the welfare system, if the Conservative party is re-elected.
In a speech delivered on 19 April, 2024, Sunak laid out plans to "significantly" reform and control welfare across Britain. He said that just as we help move people from welfare into work, more needs to be done to stop people going from work to welfare. "The whole point of replacing the Sick Note with the Fit Note was to stop so many people just being signed off as sick. Instead of being told you're not fit for work, the Fit Note provided the option to say that you may be fit for work," Sunak said. 11m of these Fit Notes were issued last year alone, with a "staggering" 94% of those...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.