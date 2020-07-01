vaping
Banned vaping products would not impact UK pricing
IFoA responds to vaping story
Reinsurers: 'Charge some vapers more than smokers'
Reuters reports
Vaping death toll in US rises to 18
More than 1000 cases
Sixth person dies from 'mystery illness' linked to vaping
The Sun reports
'Mystery illness' linked to vaping claims first victim
Linked to THC
Gryphon co-founder launches D2C life provider owned by tobacco giant
Premiums start at £5 a month
Vaping: Any kind of smoking is 'toxic'
Australian research finds
Man killed by exploding vape
Using it for first time
What lifestyle changes will impact underwriting most?
UnderwriteMe Underwriters Forum survey
Futureproof offers helping hand to vapers finding cover
Vaping carries health risk but not as harmful as smoking