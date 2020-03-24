Peter Maynard: The great vaping debate
Smoking, vaping and non-smoking
Peter Maynard analyses modern smoking behaviours and weighs up their risks for insurers
There has been some pondering within the industry lately about smoking and e-cigarettes and whether the latter deserves more lenient treatment - specifically, should e-cigarette users (or ‘vapers') be entitled to a reduction on the usual smoker premium surcharge? The dangers of smoking cigarettes, cigars and pipes are well known and well understood. On the face of it, vaping is safer since e-cigarettes deliver nicotine without the dangerous tars and other toxins found in tobacco smoke. However,...
