Why life underwriters remain cautious about e-cigarettes

Paul Sandilands weighs up whether vaping should equate to smoking

The advertisements below are a vivid reminder of how attitudes to smoking have changed since the 1960s! It has been said that the campaigns to stop people smoking has saved more lives than antibiotics. So, if vaping helps people stop smoking that must be a good thing. What are the current attitudes of life underwriters to e-cigarettes and vaping? A recent survey of seven major life insurers, carried out by Pulse, showed that only one was prepared to modify their normal smoker rates (by 50%)...