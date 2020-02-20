Mental health, vaping and all things underwriting

Understanding underwriting with Alea Risk access to insurance champion Andrew Wibberley

Each month we invite a leading figure in protection and health insurance to discuss the industry's most important topics. On this podcast, Adam Saville speaks to industry expert Andrew Wibberley about recent mental health underwriting developments and the steps being taken by the sector to improve access to insurance in the protection industry. They also tackle the great vaping debate. You can also catch Wibberley on a panel titled ‘Words matter: Language, underwriting and communication' alongside...