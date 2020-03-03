'E-cigarettes are safer than smoking' - IFoA

IFoA explores risks of e-cigarettes and their potential bearing on underwriting, claims and pricing

The e-cigarettes working party, initiated by the Institute & Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) in July 2016, has issued a paper exploring the impact of e-cigarettes on life and health insurance in the UK titled ‘No smoke without fire?'.

In the absence of long-term health data and studies directly measuring the mortality and morbidity of e-cigarettes, the research considers their more immediate health impact and compares them directly to the material output of tobacco products.

While it does state that the outlook is complicated by the high percentage of users of both e-cigarettes and cigarettes and lack of data related to back-to-smoking relapses, the report suggests that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative to traditional smoking but not as safe as not smoking.

‘Having talked to a number of experts in the field, we have discovered that there is certainly not a common view on risk,' said the IFoA in the report. ‘We have heard from experts who have significant concerns but also to experts who do believe that e-cigarettes are far safer than tobacco. We have purposefully considered conflicting evidence and have consulted with various parties so we can present differing points of view, thereby ensuring a balanced, unbiased and fair picture of our findings is presented.'

Despite this, the IFoA working group concludes that it is unable to say where the risk spectrum between cigarette smoking and life-time non-smoking lies, and asserts we do not yet understand whether the benefits seen in the studies completed so far will reduce the risk in the long-term - or if unexpected health consequences will arise later down the line.

In the report, the IFoA evaluates a range of issues related to e-cigarettes, such as ingredients, toxicology and their impacts on cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory function.

It also assesses the potential claims benefits of smoking cessation based on official studies and features surveys involving protection underwriters. Read it in full here.