Banned vaping products would not impact UK pricing

Institute and Faculty of Actuaries says it is important to distinguish between UK and US rules

Last week we reported on a Reuters article revealing that three major reinsurers had issued updated guidance urging life insurers to be more cautious around pricing for some vapers, following a slew of e-cigarette related deaths in the US (a total that has reached 47).

The types of vapers mentioned included younger users (under 25) and those exposed to substances considered more toxic which are legal in the States, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannibis oil.

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has since told COVER that it is "important to distinguish between different regimes" and that banned products would not be taken into consideration by reinsurers and insurers with regards to UK life insurance pricing.

"Vaping/e-cigarette use in the UK is more heavily regulated than in the States," it said. "Any vaping liquid that is (legally) sold in the UK must be approved by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency)."

The industry body explained that in the US vaping products that contain THC or cannabis oil are accessible in a number of states, both of which are currently prohibited in the UK. "THC oil itself is not the issue but a lot of it is cut with vitamin E acetate, which has been found to have caused issues in the States," it said.

The institute said these types of products are banned in the UK and therefore would not be considered by UK reinsurers or insurers in their pricing.

"Whilst the overall impact on users' health remains uncertain, based on the data analysed so far, we can assess that the relative impact of these products compared to cigarettes seems to be at least 95% less in terms of rates of disease within those who use traditional cigarettes," it added.

The IFoA said further work is required to better understand the current unknown impact of any behavioural changes made by smokers and that it will be publishing new research on this topic in early 2020.

Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley said: "Whilst it's not possible for anyone to predict the precise long term impact of vaping products today it is also not reasonable not to consider what those impacts might be. With almost two million people in the UK reporting as vaping (and not smoking) it is right for reinsurers and insurers to understand the different risks that the products available in different countries may present and categorise them in the best way possible."

In the UK, currently it is common for life insurers to class vapers as smokers.