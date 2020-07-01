travel insurance
Fairer Finance removes tifgroup ratings
Travel insurer 'surprised'
HSBC Insurance UK to offer monthly subscription
Seven switchable covers
Travel insurance medical bills hit 'eight-year high' - ABI
500,000 claims last year
British travel insurers accused of 'possible systematic fraud'
‘Thousands’ of tourists at ‘serious risk’
Travel insurer 'failed to fulfil obligations' to man who suffered heart attack - FOS
‘Interim view’ of financial services dispute body
FCA gives update on access to insurance signposting
Forthcoming consultation this spring
Boots insurer accused of fraud and negligence
The Times alleges TIF denied emergency flights
Medical bills abroad cost Brits more than £5000 - MoneySuperMarket
One in 10 do not take out travel insurance
FCA: Industry must improve 'access to insurance' for pre-existing medical conditions
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (Cfl) on Access To Insurance following 'high level of interest'
Price comparison sites blocking travellers with medical conditions
Blanket-style approach to medical screening used by price comparison websites causing problems for those applying for travel insurance with cancer, heart problems and other medical conditions, official statistics suggest.
FCA seeks feedback on access to travel insurance for consumers who have had cancer
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seeking views and evidence of the challenges firms face in providing travel insurance for consumers who have, or have had, cancer, and the challenges for these consumers in accessing insurance.
Expatriate Group refreshes international travel cover via online platform
Expatriate Group has introduced an online travel fulfilment and enrolment platform and updates its travel insurance policy for international customers.
Travel insurer installs self-service insurance kiosks in airports
Columbus Direct is installing 30 self-service travel insurance purchase kiosks in 9 UK airports this year.
Universal Provident holds PMI rates
Universal Provident is to hold its new business rates for both individual and corporate private medical insurance (PMI) at its upcoming January Review.
Bupa and AIG to develop new travel insurance products
Bupa has announced they have teamed up with AIG to develop a range of products and services for the travel insurance market.
Expacare plans two product launches before the year is out
Expacare will be taking advantage of international private medical insurance (IPMI) market growth with two product launches planned before the end of the year.