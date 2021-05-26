Man sentenced for fraudulent medical insurance claims

London man was caught attempting to destroy evidence of fraudulent claim by eating the documents

Cormac McCollum, 26, of London has been sentenced twelve months imprisonment suspended for eighteen months, 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £8,000 after filed two fraudulent claims for medical treatment while abroad.

McCollum was found to have made two claims for his parents for medical treatments overseas through travel insurance policies taken out with insurer Direct Line, which raised suspicions over the legitimacy of the initial claim with the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

An initial investigation by the IFED found that McCollum had forged documents to substantiate his claim and officers also linked him to a second fraudulent claim associated with his parents' policy.

Records held by Direct Line showed that a travel insurance policy was purchased under the name of McCollum's partner in November 2017, the day before the policyholder was supposedly due to travel to the United States.

McCollum, who posed as his partner, claimed to have settled £13,244 in costs for ear surgery and treatment at a Florida hospital and sought to recoup the expenses through the policy. Supporting his claim, McCollum submitted documents including an e-ticket receipt from a major airline, an invoice from a hospital in Florida, a medical certificate signed by a UK doctor, and a bank statement showing the payment for the medical costs.

However, checks with the hospital in Florida revealed that they had no record of the claimant receiving treatment, whilst both the e-ticket flight receipt and bank statement were proven to be fake.

A review of the phone calls to the insurer also detected a Northern Irish accent, indicating that it was McCollum - who grew up in this region - making the calls, as opposed to his partner who has an English accent.

During a search of his home by IFED, McCollum attempted to destroy evidence by tearing up documents and trying to eat them, before being restrained by officers. Alongside evidence indicating his involvement in the claim under his partner's name, the team also found a medical form for McCollum's mother.

Direct Line confirmed that a payment of £8,877 had been made for a claim under a policy associated with McCollum's parents. Further enquiries unearthed "striking similarities" to the initial claim under investigation.

McCollum, alleging to be his father, had contacted Direct Line to report that his wife had undergone gall bladder surgery whilst in Florida and that they had paid for the treatment upfront. The documents supplied to support the claims were once again found to have been forged.

IFED detective constable, Stuart Osborne, commented: "McCollum's guilt was evident from the moment IFED officers stepped into his home and he attempted to destroy incriminating evidence by eating it. Unfortunately for him, our officers were still able to seize implicating evidence showing he was planning to execute another similar plot in the next few days.

"This is the second sentencing for an IFED investigation relating to travel insurance fraud in just over a month. These results reinforce the fact that this crime is taken seriously by both IFED and the industry, and should act as a stark warning for anyone considering committing this type of fraud."