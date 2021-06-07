Lycainsure launches new life insurance proposition

Mobile phone and gadget insurer expands to offer life insurance proposition prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Launched alongside insurance policies for home and travel, Lyca's life insurance proposition to meet demand from its customers for "a wider range of insurance products."

The proposition is backed by commercial insurance broker, Quote Me Today and protection provider, Cream Financial Solutions.

As an incentive, Lycainsure is offering new policyholders two months of free cover when they take out any one-year plan while, any customer that takes out a life insurance policy will also gain access to free will writing services from Cream FS.

Navanit Narayan, chief executive of Lyca Group, said: "Since our launch in 2019, Lycainsure has delivered industry leading insurance to protect our customers' gadgets. In light of recent global events, we have seen a growing demand for more comprehensive cover to ensure peace of mind, no matter the circumstances.

"That is why we have taken the decision to expand our offering to ensure that our customers are covered wherever they go and whatever they do, from their homes and offices to international travel."