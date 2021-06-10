AMII welcomes Voyager Insurance Services

Voyager Insurance Services becomes the latest member of the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII)

The specialist travel insurance broker, which also offers other insurance products, stated it was "the right time" to join the industry trade body.

The broker recently developed a distribution platform for its VoyagerProtect product, which aims to meet the gap in the corporate travel insurance market left by the withdrawal of Bupa.

John Peters, director of Voyager, said: "Our business is based on longstanding, strong relationships some of which we already have with AMII members.

"Having developed our VoyagerProtect distribution platform to meet a clear need: empowering healthcare professionals to obtain quotes for group business and leisure travel, and managing documentation online, we felt the time was right to join AMII, as the voice of the health insurance and wellbeing industry.

David Middleton, chair of AMII, commented: "We are delighted to have Voyager Insurance on board as our newest member. Bupa pulling out of the travel market provided an opportunity for another provider to work with our members and we are delighted that Voyager have joined us. They have an excellent product which I am sure will be of benefit to our members and their clients."

Since its inception in 1998 as a trade association for independent medical insurance advisers, AMII has grown to count more than 120 intermediary and insurer members.