UK insurance giants stop sale of new travel cover

LV=, Aviva and Direct Line among names to withdraw new travel insurance due to coronavirus

Some of Britain's biggest travel insurance companies suspended the sale of new cover to customers, while others tightened the terms on their existing deals, as countries around the world are closing borders and banning travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LV= shocked the travel industry when it announced it would stop selling all travel insurance policies with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak. Travel insurers Aviva, InsureandGo and the Post Office have followed LV= and withdrawn cover for future coronavirus claims.

The move is part of the insurers' strategy to tackle the growing demand for travel covers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Direct Line, Churchill and Admiral have also decided to stop the sale of travel cover to new customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact continues to rise globally.

However, all the existing customers of the three insurance firms will continue to be covered.

Direct Line and Churchill underwriters stated: "For our customers who already hold a travel insurance policy with us there is no change and they can continue to contact us to make a claim or amend their policy.

"We remain committed to the travel insurance market and would reiterate that this is a temporary measure."

The AA and RAC also acted to remove selected destinations they cover, and withdrew deals from being displayed on some of the third-party sites they use to sell to customers. InsureandGo, owned by Mapfre of Spain, said that customers who bought a policy after 11.59pm on 11 March will not be able to make any claim relating to the virus.