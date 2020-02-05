FCA issues mandatory travel insurance signposting

Firms selling travel insurance will have to signpost consumers with pre-existing conditions to specialists

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has introduced new requirements to help consumers with more serious pre-existing medical conditions (PEMCs) navigate the travel insurance market.

The changes require firms to signpost certain consumers with PEMCs to a directory of specialist providers, which the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) will develop alongside the FCA for summer 2020.

Firms offering retail travel insurance must implement the new requirements by 5 November 2020 and will be required to include the details of the directory on their website within 30 days of becoming aware of the directory going live.

The FCA will also introduce guidance on travel insurance policies that exclude PEMCs, to help providers inform consumers whether and how these PEMC exclusions can be removed.

It will also introduce guidance for firms reminding them to assess the risk from medical conditions and calculate medical condition premiums using reliable information that is relevant to assessing this risk.

The FCA said this will help ensure consumers are quoted a fair premium which properly covers their circumstances.

The industry body said the changes will aim to reduce the number of uninsured consumers, who currently face a choice of not travelling or risk having to pay significant costs, including medical bills abroad, while reducing the number of consumers with PEMCs who are significantly overpaying for travel insurance.

It hopes the changes will reduce the number of consumers who feel frustrated and unable to navigate the market and increase consumer confidence and trust in the travel insurance market

‘Highly supportive'

Graeme Trudgill, British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) executive director, welcomed the changes.

"The existing Signposting Agreement on Age and Insurance has helped many thousands of older people find the insurance they need through BIBA's Find-Insurance Services," he said.

Trudgill also drew upon BIBA's recent 2020 Manifesto, which announced a signposting agreement for the protection industry. "We are pleased that the new FCA rule(s) relating to access allows the flexibility for firms to meet the signposting requirement by choosing to signpost to an organisation (other than MaPS) hosting a directory of suitable specialists, providing that they meet the FCA criteria and are listed on the FCA website as a medical cover firm directory."

BIBA has also been in discussions with the FCA about the development of ‘Find-Insurance Services'. "We are ready to make the changes required and will be looking to apply to be listed as a medical cover firm directory," said Trudgill. "We accept enquires both online and in addition, via the telephone to our experienced contact centre, going beyond the requirements of the new rules and of particular benefit to vulnerable customers.

He added: "Including the BIBA Find-Insurance services as a directory that meets the FCA's criteria will give firms more choice in where to signpost customers."

The changes will mainly impact firms that offer retail travel insurance, including insurers, Lloyd's managing agents, intermediaries and its appointed representatives; banks that offer packaged bank accounts which include travel insurance; insurance industry trade associations; charities, consumer organisations and consumers with PEMCs.

Kevin Hancock, chair of the Society of Insurance Broking, said: "We will support the MaPS work to create its directory, and are willing to assist in any way possible. We look forward to receiving details of the application process for firms later in February."

Access to insurance

Rosalie Hayes, senior policy & campaigns officer at NAT (National AIDS Trust), called the changes "a very positive step", welcoming the move to mandate insurers to refer customers to other service providers if they decline an application, or can only provide cover with exclusions or high premiums. "We hope this will make searching for insurance measurably easier for people living with serious health conditions, including HIV," she said.

Hayes explained that NAT have been working closely with the FCA on the issue to ensure new rule wording reflects that of the Equality Act. She said: "It is crucial that insurers are basing their decisions on reliable evidence when offering terms to people living with HIV."

DWP Access to Insurance Working Group chair Johnny Timpson added: "As Cabinet Office disability champion for the insurance industry and profession, thank you BIBA and FCA for all that you are doing to improve access travel insurance for consumers with visible and/or insurance disabilities and health conditions. I'm particularly delighted to see the benefits of signposting to specialist advisers acknowledged."

Hugh Savill, director of Regulation, Association of British Insurers (ABI), highlighed that the "vast majority" of consumers can obtain travel insurance, including those with pre-existing medical conditions. He said: "While we welcome the FCA's changes to strengthen the current signposting measures, the £100 premium loading trigger must be carefully and thoroughly worked through to ensure that it delivers real customer benefits and makes the buying process as smooth as possible."

The FCA changes following a consultation in July 2019 launched after it became apparent consumers with PEMCs were having problems finding affording cover.

The industry body will carry out a review approximately 12-18 months post-implementation to check progress.