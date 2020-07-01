Steve Casey
COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!
Truly making a difference
COVER video: Getting personal around protection
Mini-documentary featuring The Brett family, Square Health's Steve Casey and representatives from AIG
The Exeter launches Health+ PMI policy
Private medical insurance policy with HealthWise app developed in partnership with Square Health and in collaboration with specialist advisers
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson to close COVER Health & Protection Summit
Closing keynote address from multi-medal winning Paralympian plus full details of conference programme revealed
Steve Casey: Practice what you preach
To follow up his article outlining his experience as a victim of a stroke and CIC claimant, Steve Casey assesses the importance of seeking his own second medical opinion
Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...
AIG Life announces new technical manager
AIG Life has announced that Kevin Russ is now the technical manager for AIG Life's marketing team.
AIG Life launches whole of life policy
AIG Life has launched whole of life policy meaning the insurer previously known as Ageas Protect now offers a complete range of protection policies.
AIG Life publishes claims statistics
AIG Life has announced it paid out 90.2% of critical illness (CI) and children's CI protection claims and 92.2% of life insurance claims in 2014.