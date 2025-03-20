The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%

Around 10,356 specialist appointments were booked through HealthWise last year, which The Exeter noted is a 175% increase from 2023, and the number of downloads of the app doubled to 14,763. Remote GP appointments were the most used service on HealthWise in 2024, with the number of appointments booked via the app standing at 7,570. This represented 74% of all service usage by members, compared to 63% of all usage in 2023. Mental health services were accessed by one in 10 HealthWise users, as were physiotherapy services, accounting for 11% and 10% of usage, respectively. The app als...