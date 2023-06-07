HSBC Life extends services access via external distributors

HSBC Life extends services access via external distributors

New customers who apply for protection cover from HSBC Life through external distribution partners will now have access to the insurer's value added benefits.

These external partners include price comparison websites, and existing customers who have previously taken out a protection policy through an external distributor will also be offered access to the benefits.

HSBC Life's value added services are provided through healthcare provider, Square Health. The benefits include medical support services through the HSBC Health app, comprising second medical opinions, remote GP appointments, prescription services, physiotherapy, mental health support and an annual health MOT.

The expansion of the benefits follows growing customer demand for access to the proposition, HSBC Life noted, and follows the insurer's digital transformation plans that make the business "easy to do business with advisers and customers."

Mark Hussein, HSBC Life chief executive, commented: "Protection insurance providers need to constantly innovate and listen to their customers. We want to be there for our customers throughout the lifetime of their protection policies to maintain engagement and further meet their health and wellbeing needs by providing this valuable range of services."

Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health, added: "We share HSBC Life ambition to offer the value of integrated medical services and by doing so, present considerable new opportunities to HSBC Life fast growing network of external distribution partners."

