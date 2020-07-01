RedArc Nurses
Industry voices call for suicide prevention
World Suicide Prevention Day
Christine Husbands: Why value-added services should be primary focus of protection
Creating a ‘more engaging proposition for customers’
Aegon partners with RedArc
To offer second medical opinion to customers
RedArc: 21 years of mental health support
‘For those in most need, human support will always be at our core’
Employers should use group risk and EAPs to support carers - RedArc
15% of working population, says Carers UK
Christine Husbands: Value-added services and building trust
Services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions and bereavement counselling all add something invaluable to protection, says RedArc MD
Parents of children with cancer not getting support needed - RedArc
Insurers should do more to assist families under strain following diagnosis, says nurse service
The challenges of navigating the NHS
RedArc's Christine Husbands highlights the extra support available to policyholders relying on the National Health Service at times of need
A guide to post-traumatic stress disorder
At what point, asks RedArc's Christine Husbands, does post-traumatic stress become post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD)?
RedArc sets up diabetes support pilot
Three-month programme in partnership with Mapmydiabetes involving eight patients