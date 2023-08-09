Effective support for grieving people requires much more than bereavement counselling

Virtually everyone will be bereaved at some point in their lives and grief affects people in many different ways with often a substantial long-term impact. Employers and insurers increasingly want to offer support to their employees or policyholders, but in doing so, it's important to appreciate that there are many different aspects to consider. Facets of grief Bereavement can impact people in many different ways, including sleeping difficulties, feelings of anger, anxiety, relationship problems, an inability to accept the death and experiencing physical symptoms. There is no se...