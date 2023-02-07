Need for mental health support only growing as RedArc turns 25

While request for support was "virtually non-existent" in its start-up days, mental health services now make up 15% of RedArc's workload, the firm stated. To meet this increasing demand, RedArc has created a department of registered mental health nurses.

As it celebrates its 25th anniversary, RedArc said it has witnessed a 17-fold jump in overall referrals for its services.

RedArc has supported around 40,000 people from insurance companies, affinity groups, cashplans, trade unions and police federations to date, and it has provided over 11,000 courses of therapy, counselling or equipment.

Originally, cancer, cardiac and stroke represented 88% of the conditions RedArc supported as part of the claims process for critical illness when the company was first created, but now these conditions make up a combined 29% as the company has expanded its offering to support over 40 conditions as "the need has escalated".

Additionally, the specialist support services that RedArc signposts clients to has increased to over 30 types, including specialist counselling, second medical opinions and practical help at home.

Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc, commented: "It's a great testament to the quality of the support we provide when we're appointed to provide help for people on behalf of other companies, be that an insurer, an association or an employer.

"It's a win-win, as the majority (95%) of our clients say our support enhances their view of the insurer/hosting organisation, and it's a relationship we take great care of."