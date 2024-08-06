Mental health cases rising for RedArc

RedArc has reported a 23% increase in the number of additional people receiving mental health support by its team of nurses, compared to 2023.
The nurse-led health and wellbeing service noted that there are several issues driving this demand, including a lack of access to primary care and the "ever-stretched" NHS mental health services. Since November 2023, NHS England has reported on longest waits for referrals to adult community mental health services. Earlier this year, RedArc reported the number of referrals for mental health in children increased by 42% in 2023, with 30% of new child referrals last year being for mental health. Over the past five years, mental health has been the area in which RedArc has provided th...
