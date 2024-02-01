Scottish Widows reports 62% rise in customers using value added services

Quarter of RedArc referrals followed a cancer diagnosis

Scottish Widows has reported a 62% year-on-year increase in the number of people using its wellbeing app, Clinic in a Pocket.

According to a breakdown of the use of services available via Clinic in the Pocket, 60% of customers who used GP services through the app were female, while 58% were aged between 26-45. As for cases referred to nursing service provider, RedArc, by Scottish Widows last year, nearly one quarter (24%) were following a cancer diagnosis. Seven in 10 customers (71%) who used RedArc services in 2023 were aged between 40-69, with 41% of customers using RedArc following a conversation with the Scottish Widows claims team. In 88% of cases, RedArc nurses provided support to the customer and i...

