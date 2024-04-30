RedArc joins GRiD

Aims to work with industry

Cameron Roberts
RedArc has joined the industry body for group risk, GRiD. The nurse-led health and wellbeing specialist has said it wants to work closer with the industry.

The firm has said that the reason for joining the association is to "work even more closely with insurers, advisers and other suppliers in the development of the sector." It also states that value-added services are even more closely linked to group risk products. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc said: ‘Needs change all the time and we develop our proposition to meet those needs. "Being part of GRiD enables us to share our experience, not only gained over many years, but current insight too, so we're at the forefront of industry development, and I'm looking forward to g...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

