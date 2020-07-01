Prudential
Pru reveals name of self-employed financial planning arm
Launching later in 2019
Advisers 'optimistic' about the future - Prudential
Four in five would recommend career in advice
Advisers increasing support for vulnerable clients - Prudential
Advisers are increasing support for vulnerable clients and training staff to spot signs of impairments, in response to growing concern about the impact of cognitive decline, according to Prudential research.
Women £4,900 worse off in retirement than men - Prudential
Women retiring this year will have average expected retirement incomes £4,900 lower than men, research by Prudential has found
Discovery acquires remaining stake in Prudential Health Holdings
Discovery has acquired the remaining 25% stake in the holding company which owns PruHealth and PruProtect, Prudential Health Holdings.
Aviva and L&G join four life insurers in £25bn infrastructure pledge
Aviva and Legal and General are among the six insurers that have agreed to collectively invest £25bn in UK infrastructure over the next five years.
Prudential boss Thiam named next ABI chairman
Tidjane Thiam has been named as the next chairman of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).
Prudential move 'unlikely' to impact PruHealth or PruProtect
Any move abroad by Prudential is "unlikely" to affect either PruProtect or PruHealth, COVER understands.
Life insurers 'living in dark ages' for HIV+ clients
Life insurers are ‘living in the dark ages' and stigmatising HIV positive clients meaning their needs are not being met, according to research.
Pru UK profits up 15% in Q1
Prudential's UK new business profits rose 15% in Q1, as the insurer reaffirmed a commitment to its domestic arm today.
Pruprotect grows 183%, Pruhealth falls 31%
Pruprotect grew strongly last year but its stable mate Pruhealth suffered a tougher 12 months.
Pruprotect set for growth; Pruhealth likey to fall
Pruprotect looks set to reveal a substantial gain in its new business for last year but its stable mate Pruhealth appears to have suffered a tougher 12 months.
Kevin Carr sets up own consultancy
Protection expert Kevin Carr has set up Kevin Carr Consulting, which will provide consultancy, public relations, marketing and training services to the protection and wider financial services industry.
PruProtect launches new cut-down plan
PruProtect has released a more affordable version of its life and critical illness policy.