The Exeter appoint Gordon Greig as strategy and change director

In the new role, Greig will be responsible for driving strategic planning, propositional design, projects, and change delivery, working in collaboration with teams across The Exeter's wider business.

Greig joins The Exeter from Royal London, where he was most recently protection proposition director, having held previous roles with Prudential and Aegon across a 30-year career in life assurance and investments.

Commenting on his new role, Greig said: "I am excited to be joining The Exeter to help drive the business's growth plans. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our teams and creating an environment in which they thrive, whilst ensuring that the customer remains front and centre in everything we do."

Isobel Langton, chief executive of The Exeter, added: "The Exeter has grown hugely as a business over the last decade to become a well-respected provider of income protection, life cover and health insurance.

"Looking forward, we aim to build on our recent successes, and I am delighted to welcome Gordon to The Exeter. Gordon's experience and technical skill, as well as his commitment to always doing the right thing for the customer, will undoubtedly make him a valuable addition to our business."

