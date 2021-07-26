ADVERTISEMENT

AIG Life taps Michael Aitchison as Chief Actuary

As of 2 August

clock 26 July 2021 • 1 min read
AIG Life UK appoints former Royal London financial risk director.

Michael Aitchison will take on the role of chief actuary with AIG Life UK as of 2 August.

During his five years  with Royal London, Aitchison was responsible for oversight of financial and insurance risks and developing the actuarial and capital aspects of the risk appetite framework, as well as embedding and developing the Solvency II internal model.

Prior to this, he spent 15 years with Prudential, across a range of product pricing, capital, projects and financial reporting roles, including the launch and development of the PruProtect business.

Aitchison will report to Donald MacLean, chief financial officer at AIG Life. Commenting on the appointment, MacLean said: "I am delighted that Michael is joining our business and look forward to welcoming him to the team. He brings a depth of market, risk and actuarial expertise to a role that is pivotal to our strategic ambitions."

John Brazier

