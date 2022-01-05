Unum taps Prudential for new chief change officer

Will Major joins in newly created role

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Unum taps Prudential for new chief change officer

Unum UK has announced the appointment of Will Major as its new chief change officer.

Joining from Prudential PLC, Major will be responsible for delivering and sustainable and long-term growth for the employment benefits and group protection provider through broker partnerships in the newly created position. Prior to joining Unum, Major was chief transformation office for Africa where he led the implementation of ‘Pulse by Prudential' - a digital health, wealth, and SME ecosystem. Major held a number of senior leadership positions during a 13-year stint with Prudential, as well...

