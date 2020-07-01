presenteeism
UK absenteeism rises by 10 million days - ONS
One in three sick days taken by mid-life employees
Meet Emma: The employee of the future
The physical effects of a poorly set-up workplace
One in five have worked while mentally unwell - Canada Life
Equivalent to 6.2 million people
Presenteeism trend 'shows no sign of abating'
‘Casual presenteeism’ on the rise
'Always on culture' causing 'workplace mental health crisis'
Westfield Health’s Wellbeing Index suggests
Dr Petra Simic: Making a desk diagnosis
'Stress, sleep, anxiety and weight among main concerns discussed between colleagues'
Averil Leimon: Stressing the obvious
Rather than box-ticking exercises, we need deep cultural change within workplaces, writes leading business psychologist and author on World Mental Health Day
Nine in 10 went to work while ill last year - Canada Life
Nearly half of UK employees surveyed did not take a sick day in 2017
Adam Saville: A 'stiff upper lip' is not the answer
COVER editor explores mental health 'resilience' and the importance of an open conversation in the workplace
Paul Avis: The mental health solution
In light of Mental Health Awareness Week, Canada Life's Paul Avis looks into how EAPs and EIS via group income protection policies are providing an answer
Presenteeism at work has trebled since 2010
Only 25% of organisations are tackling unhealthy workplace practices
National Insurance should be invested into wellness
Employers are not doing enough to support employees mental and physical health as NHS struggles, research by Westfield Health has found
Ill-health costs UK firms six working weeks a year in lost productivity
Annual absentee and presentee figures equate to £77.5bn blow to our economy, a study has revealed.
Steven Dean: Thriving at work - the role of GIP
The accumulated expertise of GIP providers can be leveraged to assist in the implementation of the mental health core and enhanced standards detailed in the Stevenson Farmer report, argues Steven Dean