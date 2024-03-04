Over two-thirds of employees have worked while unwell

More than two-thirds (68%) of workers have continued to work over the last two years while feeling unwell, equating to 21.7 million people, Canada Life found.
The key reason for this was that the workload was too heavy (25%), while others felt that too many people relied on them to warrant taking time off (23%), according to a survey of 2,000 UK adults. Other reasons were that employees did not want to give their colleagues more work to do (22%), they could work from home so they still feel they need to or could work when unwell (17%) and employees were made to feel guilty by other colleagues or senior members of staff for taking time off work (13%). Meanwhile, 9% did not feel secure enough in their job to take time off work. Dan Crook, int...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.