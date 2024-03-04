Over two-thirds of employees have worked while unwell

The key reason for this was that the workload was too heavy (25%), while others felt that too many people relied on them to warrant taking time off (23%), according to a survey of 2,000 UK adults. Other reasons were that employees did not want to give their colleagues more work to do (22%), they could work from home so they still feel they need to or could work when unwell (17%) and employees were made to feel guilty by other colleagues or senior members of staff for taking time off work (13%). Meanwhile, 9% did not feel secure enough in their job to take time off work. Dan Crook, int...