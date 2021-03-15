Better mental health support access wanted while working from home

New research from Canada Life shows 87% of employees want to see more from employers on mental health support while working remotely

A survey conducted in January this year of 2,000 UK working adults found that an overwhelming majority have, or would like to have, better access to mental health support from their employer.

The research also found that just over half (54%) of respondents wanted their employer to introduce mental wellness days, increasing to 59% among women working from home.

Meanwhile, 54% of home workers believed their employer should address the feeling of needing to be present and online while working remotely, also known as ‘presenteeism'.

A further 51% of working adults stated that they would prefer fewer meetings or spending less time on video calls to help their mental wellbeing.

Dan Crook, protection sales director, Canada Life, commented: "As we close in on twelve months of working from home, it is imperative that employers recognise and focus on the mental wellbeing of their employees.

"Whether it is continuing working from home or helping employees readjust to working in the office again, mental wellbeing and support should be a central focus of employers' people management plans. Mental health and wellbeing support is now commonplace within group protection schemes and employers should help employees access and utilise such support systems."

Want to learn more about how the protection and health insurance industry is supporting the mental health and wellbeing of individuals and employees during the pandemic and beyond? Join us at the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing 360 on Thursday 25 March.