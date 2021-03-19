Employees looking for greater working flexibility

Industry research highlights disparity of feelings towards working remotely among staff and employers alike

Employers are facing tough decisions regarding how employees will work going forward as the effects of working remotely under the Covid-19 pandemic become clearer.

The latest instalment of the Re:Me report series from insurer MetLife shows that two in three workers (68%) recognised that their productivity has increased due to working from home, particularly among staff at small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and young workers.

The report also found that employees who have experienced increased levels of productivity were more likely to want to work flexibly in the future, worry about their health more and believe that pay is no longer their most important benefit.

While previously pay and job security would have been the most important considerations, the pandemic has brought health-related concerns to the forefront."

However, of the 32% of employees that did not register an increase in productivity, two in five (41%) believed that their mental wellbeing has impacted their productivity levels, while one-third (33%) said worries about their personal finances have affected their productivity levels.

The report findings highlight a "distinct difference in perceptions" when compared to employers' beliefs of the impact these circumstances have had on employees' productivity, as 56% of employers think employees' personal wellbeing has impacted their productivity levels and 49% believe personal finances have had an impact on productivity.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, said: "The past twelve months have re-shaped our way of life and our priorities when it comes to the support and benefits we want from our employers. While previously pay and job security would have been the most important considerations, the pandemic has brought health-related concerns to the forefront. COVID-19 has led many people to discover better ways of working for them that fit around their familial responsibilities or personal preferences.

"In the case of employees who are returning to work after an extended period of absence, the thought of returning can feel daunting and overwhelming. The role of the employer here is to recognise the additional support employees may need and find solutions to support their transition back into work. By taking a greater interest in employees' personal wellbeing this can in turn lead to greater loyalty to the business in the long term, improved productivity and less staff absences."

Presenteeism

Another survey of 2,000 UK adults, conducted on behalf of AXA, investigated how attitudes have changed towards various elements of home and work life as a result of the pandemic, with presenteeism highlighted as a specific challenge.

With just over three-quarters (78%) of workers surveyed indicating they were working from home some of the time, the majority of people (36%) said they are working around the same hours at home as they were before, a quarter (24%) are working more hours and 12% are working considerably more hours from home.

More than half of workers (55%) indicated they prefer working from home and a similar number (51%) say they will miss remote working if they have to return to the office. However, a significant minority are finding the new situation more challenging, as two-fifths (42%) said they miss working in their usual workplace, particularly among younger people, with 50% of 18-34-year-olds.

Claudio Gienal, chief executive of AXA UK & Ireland, commented: "Many people have adapted to remote working admirably, although it's worrying that a significant number are working more hours than before. While the majority of workers will miss remote working if they have to go back to the office, there are also many who miss their workplace - especially younger people.

"This shows there's no easy answer to the office vs remote working debate. Employers would therefore be well advised to carefully consider their employees' individual needs and work collaboratively to find a hybrid way of working that combines the best of both worlds."