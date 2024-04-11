Female caregivers have a higher absence rate at work

20% of men were a primary caregiver

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Female caregivers have a higher absence rate (22%) than non-caregivers, compared to male caregivers who have an absence rate 18% higher, according to research by Fruitful Insights, in association with insurtech, Yurtle.

Fruitful Insights said that this isn't surprising, as women are 50% more likely to be carers than men and provide significantly more care when they do, according to Census data. This leads to dual drivers of absence – their caring responsibilities and illness caused by the toll of caregiving. The research, which surveyed 1,300 office-based employees, found that approximately 20% of men were a primary caregiver, meaning they were able to show up to work while unwell because in most cases, a woman in their circle or a team of carers were able to focus on caregiving. Additionally, compar...

