Pandemic continues to have significant effect on working patterns: Canada Life

Employees are still working longer hours with greater stress levels, even while they are unwell, according to new research from Canada Life.

A survey of over 2,000 UK adults found that one in three (35%) staff have continued to work while they are sick during the Covid-19 pandemic, rising to nearly half (48%) among the 18-34 age group.

The impact of the pandemic on those working while unwell was further illustrated as one fifth (21%) of this group said that they would have taken time off from work if the Covid lockdown restrictions hadn't applied.

The most common reasons for working while being unwell included thinking the illness was not serious enough to take time off (50%, up from 40% last year), their workload was too great to take the time off (27%), and concern over the financial implications of taking time off (24%). 

Meanwhile, around one in three (32%) of workers felt a greater pressure to ‘be present' while working remotely, although this represents a decrease from 46% during the pandemic peak last year.

Staff have also been feeling pressure to work longer hours, as one fifth (22%) of those working from home having reported working longer hours in the past 18 months than before the pandemic, while the same proportion of employees admitted to checking their emails more regularly outside of working hours than before. 

As a result, one in five (20%) employees reported greater stress levels while working from home than pre-pandemic, reflected in the fact that 18% of people felt a need to prove that they work every day (rising to 23% for women) and 14% of employees felt pressure to attend every meeting or call throughout the day (rising to 19% for women). 

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life said that throughout the pandemic many have had to adapt to new working routines, with fewer interactions with colleagues alongside an increased use of technology.

"This has had a drastic effect on how our work days are structured, and how work gets done and in some cases it has had a negative impact on mental health, causing higher levels of stress and an anxiousness to be ‘present', he said.

"It is so important for employees to take time off and employers have a key role to play in facilitating this. Group protection policies are a way for employers to demonstrate their commitment to employee wellbeing, including services such as GP access, mental health support and burnout prevention.

"It is through policies such as these, that employers can show that they are serious about the wellbeing of their workers, and in turn, encouraging employees to take care of their own wellbeing too."

