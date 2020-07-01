openwork
Two in five people 'don't know how to access financial advice' - Openwork
Despite claims tech is improving decision making
Guardian added to Openwork
‘Best of breed’
Openwork grows number of female advisers by 8%
Between 2014 and 2018
Openwork targets bank staff affected by branch closures
'Ideal candidates' for training
Stonebridge Group appoints new head of recruitment
Previously from Openwork
Openwork adviser count nears 4,000 mark
'Record year' for firm
Openwork appoints Claire Oldstein as marketing director
She joins adviser network after 10 years at Metlife
Openwork bills adviser £2,000 seven years after leaving network
Darren Wilkes ordered to pay for costs by 20 August following investigation into resolved complaint in 2006
Mortgage brokers and estate agents adopt iPipeline protection model
SolutionBuilder integrated to help accelerate the selling of protection alongside mortgages
Openwork adds The Exeter's impaired life cover to panel
Advisers can now offer life cover to those previously declined
FOS complaints against advisers continue to fall
Sesame most complained-about advice firm
Openwork exceeds 3,000 advisers for the first time
Adviser network Openwork has exceeded 3,000 advisers across the group for the first time in its history despite a long-term decline in the number of advisers working in the UK market.
Openwork triples protection policy recommendations
Network Openwork tripled the number of protection policies recommended to clients last year after increasing its adviser capacity.
Zurich divests 25% stake in Openwork
Openwork and Zurich have signed an agreement that will see the insurer divest its 25% shareholding in the network within the next four years.
Openwork triples profits
Openwork has more tripled its operating profits to £5.5m in 2014, up from £1.7m in 2013.
'Radical restructure' for Openwork
Network Openwork is to divide its distribution business into three specialist distribution units for wealth, mortgages and protection.
Openwork teams up with CIExpert to boost protection sales
Network Openwork has teamed up with CIExpert to promote the use of its knowledgebase to help members boost their protection business.
Adviser complaint uphold rate markedly below average
The proportion of complaints against advisory groups found in favour of the consumer is significantly below the average for the sector, the Financial Ombudsman Service's (FOS's) latest data shows.
Protection comparison tool pilots launch with Openwork
Protection and life cover software firm Ipipeline has teamed up with Openwork to offer advisers a way of producing multiple quotes for protection products which it claims will help them boost their protection sales.
Openwork launches adviser training academy
Network Openwork is seeking to attract and develop the next generation of financial advisers through the launch of a training academy.
Openwork introduces underwriting tool for advisers
Openwork has chosen iPipeline's indicative underwriting tool XRAE to ‘improve and accelerate' its advice model.
Openwork adds 930 advisers in Metlife protection deal
MetLife and Openwork have agreed to the transfer of up to 930 of MetLife's self-employed advisers and a new agreement enabling the network to distribute its protection proposition more widely.
PruProtect joins Openwork panel
PruProtect has joined Openwork's protection panel, Openwork Select, following a tender process involving eight major providers.
Openwork launches marketing support for advisers
Adviser network Openwork is launching a new marketing support drive aimed at helping owner-advisers build their brand identity.