Openwork grows to 4,000 advisers despite pandemic

Openwork has grown its adviser numbers to 4,000 during lockdown, including 69 new academy members

The UK network has added about 100 advisers to its network since late March, mostly advising on mortgage and protection.

Openwork's academy programme has also continued to grow during the pandemic, attracting 69 new candidates.

Openwork chief executive Philip Howell said the network had adapted its processes and procedures to accommodate its advisers and their clients during lockdown: "Thanks to tireless and determined efforts of everyone at Openwork, we have in the last 100 days been able to quickly mobilise our entire network to ensure that advisers were able to more effectively overcome the challenges and, at the same time, maintain and increase dialogue with clients."