Training and resources have been furthered, as have safe spaces

John Brazier
Openwork Partnership extends support for menopause and miscarriage

The Openwork Partnership has launched further support measures from women that are experiencing menopause symptoms or need help following a miscarriage.

The advice and investment network has adapted its offices to provide what it describes as "safe and comfortable" spaces for colleagues that are dealing with menopause or miscarriage issues.

Openwork has also extended its resources and training to help employees better understand how to aid colleagues, with the aim of educating and equipping people to have confidential and supportive conversations.

The network also acknowledged that situations will vary among individuals and will make "further special adjustments available, if needed" with a flexible policy to make sure the right support is available.

Carrie Morris, chief people officer at The Openwork Partnership, said: "We want all of our people to feel comfortable and supported in any situation they may be going through.

"The loss of a baby and facing the menopause are both extremely personal experiences and come with different symptoms, coping mechanisms and hopefully a range of possible solutions. We feel it is important that anyone going through either is heard and able to get the tailored support."

