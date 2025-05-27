Bain Capital snaps up 30% ownership of Openwork

Investment group, Bain Capital, has invested £120 million into advice network, The Openwork Partnership, for 30% ownership.
The deal, which was announced in October 2024, saw 98% of partners vote in favour of the investment upon its proposal. In the period since the partners approved the initial proposal the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the investment. For Bain Capital, which manages $185 billion of assets across the globe, the deal is its first direct investment in UK financial advice. The business did state that it had a "deep knowledge of the UK Financial Services sector" and had invested in similar business in the US. Last year, Bain Capital acquired Iress' UK mortgage sales and or...
