Fifty Openwork advisers enroll for LIBF Certificate in Protection

Owl Financial, the firm’s protection specialist arm, operates a network of more than 1,200 advisers

The Level 3 Certificate in Protection (CertPro) was launched by the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) last September.

The qualification, which covers financial protection suitability in relation to death, illness or disability and issues surrounding the underwriting process, takes 130 hours on average to complete, it involves self-study distance learning and is accredited into CeMAP.

Towards the end of last year, Owl Financial, Openwork's specialist protection advice business, reported that 50 of its advisers had registered for CertPro.

Owl Financial, which helped LIBF design the qualification, is licensed to recommend products from providers including Legal & General, MetLife and Vitality.

Pat McKenna, sales director at Owl, said: "Owl is constantly looking at how we can support our advisers in further enhancing their skills and their professional development and we are delighted that one of our advisers has become the first person to complete the CertPro qualification.

"Supporting the development and launch of CertPro underlines our commitment to delivering excellent customer service and demonstrating the professionalism of advisers."

John Somerville, head of financial services at the LIBF, said: "There's a real protection gap in our society, but there's never been a more important time to build financial resilience.

"This qualification will not only help advisers meet the needs of a growing market but will build understanding among consumers about the value of protection advice and what products they should have in place. We're delighted that Owl Financial is supporting its advisers to develop their skills and knowledge in this important area."

According to Openwork, Owl Financial had arranged 55,000 new policies since the onset of the pandemic by the end of last year.

It operates a network of 150 managers and more than 1,200 advisers and serves more than 350,000 customers who currently have an active policy. It has been part of the Openwork network for six years.