Income protection to hit 20% of Openwork sales in 2021

Openwork stated that sales of income protection have grown year-on-year since 2014, with the results of 2021 down to its "network-wide drive" to support advisers.

Its "in-house dedicated" Protection Challenge Team was established as part of Openwork's "data-driven focus" on supporting mortgage, wealth and protection advisers to enter new markets and offer new products.

Total claims paid out for life and critical illness were £88.3 million for around 1,200 claims last year across the network, equivalent to more than £7 million paid out a month to 100 clients.

The average age of clients taking out income protection have also fallen year-on-year, with Openwork recording an average age of 34 among women and 35 among men, with around one quarter of clients buying income protection under the age of 30.

Setul Mehta, head of business development and adviser services at The Openwork Partnership, commented: "Income protection is fundamentally the product that clients are most likely to need as the risk of not being able to work is far greater than the risk of death yet it's always the case that life cover sells much more which is what we have tried to address.

"It has been a long-standing focus at The Openwork Partnership, but the Covid-19 pandemic has heightened awareness of vulnerability and its effect on ability to earn which illustrates the benefits of income protection perfectly."