online tools
ABI launches 'income gap' online calculator
‘Percy: The Protection Calculator’
L&G partners with virtual GP service
Legal & General has partnered with healthcare service, Doctor Care Anywhere, to provide virtual access to GPs for existing group income protection (GIP) customers.
Tenet adds Lifequote services to expanding protection business
Tenet Group has confirmed it will expand its protection proposition with its advisers now having the option of using LifeQuote's comparison and illustration tools.
LV= makes changes to adviser services
In addition to its website redesign, LV= has also switched its adviser telephone services to Freephone numbers, and appointments for its teleinterview service can now be made online.
Conflicting health information online survey finds
The majority (79%) of adults use the internet for health advice and are finding conflicting information, a survey for Bupa has found.
Ellipse announces system changes following adviser feedback
Ellipse has announced changes to its online services, including a simplification of travel requirements when getting online quotes.
Beagle Street releases hundreds of origami dogs made from £10 notes
The insurer Beagle Street has released 500 origami dogs made from £10 notes onto the streets of London to highlight consumers spending too much on life insurance.
Two thirds of employees have low understanding of benefits
Around two thirds (65%) of UK businesses have rated employees' understanding of their benefits as low or very low, a survey by Aon Employee Benefits has found.
Online applications for carers' allowance
The government has launched an online application system for the Carer's Allowance in a bid to make applications easier.
Wheatley: 2014 could be defining moment for automated advice
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Martin Wheatley has once again thrown his weight behind the idea of computerised advice, as he predicted a financial services future shaped by software developers, computer programmers and economists....
Online advice key to growing life insurance - PwC
UK consumers would switch to buying their life insurance on the internet if providers were able to offer professional online advice, a survey conducted for PwC has found.
Advisers struggle to make "important" non-advice models viable
Advisers are actively acknowledging the importance of execution-only protection capability but are struggling to make viable propositions.
Blog: Aggregators... friend or foe?
There has been a growing noise across the industry about the ability of the aggressive aggregators to pilfer protection business from financial advisers.
Branding bigger than cost on comparison sites, survey affirms
Research from digital marketing agency Gravytrain has found that customers using price comparison sites are still more likely to buy from brands they trust than those with the lowest quote.
RDR driving consumers away from protection advisers?
More consumers will buy protection direct from online providers in response to the Retail Distribution Review (RDR), an online insurance group has predicted.
Ageas business protection will have strong online capability
Ageas' incoming business protection proposition will be heavily based on online capability.
Bupa launches information hub
Bupa has launched a hub on its website to offer more information on private healthcare services.
G-day plans underway for Bright Grey and Scot Prov
Gender re-pricing plans are well underway at Bright Grey and Scottish Provident headquarter with online adviser support.
New online protection intermediary launches
A new protection intermediary headed by former moneysupermarket.com management will launch next week.
Now Health adds online quote service for SMEs
Now Health International has launched an on-line quote facility for SME businesses which it claimed is the first in the market.
Google to help advisers build online presence
Google, the search engine giant, is to launch free training and support for IFAs to help them take advantage of online business opportunities.
Legal & General Group Protection reveals new website
Legal & General Group Protection has launched a new website for advisers combining employee benefit propositions across protection, pensions and savings.
Friends Prov to offer business protection seminars
Friends Provident is launching three new business protection seminars, aimed at advisers who have different levels of business protection knowledge.
Westfield unveils online initiative
Health cash plan provider, Westfield Health, has announced the launch of a range of online services and initiatives for customers.