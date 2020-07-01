OLD MUTUAL WEALTH
Only 27% of parents 'could cope financially' if adult child too unwell to work
Just 35% would pay for CI cover
Ian Berrett: The right choice
'Numbers aren’t everything'
Paul Roberts: How to treat vulnerable customers
'Failing to address protection adds clients' vulnerability'
Customer Care Awards 2019 - Old Mutual Wealth's Karen Garrett on her win
Old Mutual Wealth deputy chief underwriter Karen Garrett talks exclusively to COVER about winning the Best Underwriting Team prize at this year's Customer Care Awards
Old Mutual pays 99.78% of life claims (and 96.2% for CI)
Nearly £150m paid since 2016
Paul Roberts: The 'C' word
On World Cancer Day
Old Mutual opens life cover application to heart disease and diabetes sufferers
Combination is a common one that industry typically declines
WIFA Interview: Intrinsic CEO Andy Thompson
Ahead of the inaugural Women In Financial Advice Awards, COVER magazine meets the Intrinsic CEO to discuss what needs to be done to attract, cultivate and support female talent within the financial advice industry
Paul Roberts: Don't kid yourself
Why children's critical illness cover is essential
CIExpert on Old Mutual Wealth critical illness upgrades
"Substantial improvements across the board," says Alan Lakey
Quilter lists as standalone business with valuation of £2.8bn
Quilter plc, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has finally separated from parent company Old Mutual and lists independently on the London Stock Exchange today with a market capitalisation of approximately £2.758bn.
'Outdated' Insurable Interest Bill redrafted for life
Bill broadened to include insurable interest in cohabitants, group schemes and trusts
Old Mutual Wealth appoints David Still as MD for life assurance
He joins from Aviva UK where he was managing director of its 'Heritage' closed book
Old Mutual Wealth paid 100% of life claims (again)
94.6% of critical illness claims paid in 2017 by wealth manager
Intrinsic adds new proposition manager
Jackie Ashmore will work alongside Gemma Harle to help shape mortgage and protection proposition
Almost 60% of over-55s want to gift more than annual gifting allowance
Increasing gifting allowance could potentially unlock £82.6bn
Almost half of athletes are financially unprepared for future
According to findings from Financial Adviser School (FAS) and MA Sports Consulting (MA), many sportsmen and sportswomen are not considering life after sport.
Nearly half of SME owners using unprotected loans to fund their business
Business confidence plunging as 48% of small-to-medium businesses rely on unprotected debts, research from Old Mutual Wealth reveals.
Plain English guide to CI crucial to closing protection gap
Old Mutual Wealth's Paul Roberts discusses protection needs and industry responses to the ABI's statement of best practice.
Old Mutual Wealth streamlines underwriting process for advisers
Old Mutual Wealth's (OMW) protection business has increased its financial limits and produced a new shorter questionnaire to speed up its underwriting process for advisers.
Old Mutual Wealth splits £16bn multi-asset business from OMGI
Ahead of planned 2018 listing
Intrinsic confirms Caerus take-over
300 advisers added to network
Budget 2017 Analysis: The future of long-term care funding
Chancellor Phillip Hammond announced a further £2bn for social care funding as well as a Green Paper on social care. Fiona Murphy rounds up post-budget views from financial services.